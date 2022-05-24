Last of 8 defendants in $100K Gainesville meth case pleads guilty

The last of eight defendants in a $100,000 meth trafficking case pleaded guilty May 16 in Hall County Superior Court, according to court documents.
Robbie Louise Gabriel, 36, of Gainesville, entered a guilty plea on charges of conspiracy to commit meth trafficking. Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin gave Gabriel a 10-year sentence with the first three years in prison and the remainder on probation.
Gabriel’s defense attorney Jeff Cox said the prosecution allowing Gabriel to plead to a conspiracy charge saved her from a mandatory minimum 25 years in prison.
“She wasn’t the leader of this organization, either,” Cox said. “She was way down the list.”
The Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad said agents searched a Campus Pointe Circle apartment in May 2018 and found more than a kilogram of meth packaged in more than 20 separate bags.
MANS officials estimated the street value of the drugs to be $100,000.
Cox said Gabriel lived at the Campus Pointe Circle residence with her son.
“It was a way to keep a roof over her head, unfortunately,” Cox said of Gabriel’s involvement.
Other defendants in the case have been sentenced.
Chris Dilbeck, 51, and Melissa Ann Dilbeck, 50, entered pleas on meth trafficking in August 2021.
Chris Dilbeck was given a 30-year sentence with the first 16 years in confinement, while his wife was sentenced to 20 years with the first half in prison.
Warren Craig West, 45, pleaded guilty to meth trafficking in September 2021 and was given a 30-year sentence with the first 21 years in prison.
Jody Edward Summers, 54, pleaded to meth trafficking in April and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
According to court documents, Summers and West were working together from prison for the drug operation, contacting Chris Dilbeck from prison.
West’s defense attorney J. Scott Bell declined to comment.
Summers’ defense attorney Jermario Davis did not return a request for comment.
Vera Lou Bateman, 52, entered a no contest plea in April to an amended charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was given a 5-year sentence with the first 4 months in confinement, though that time was deemed served. Bateman was allowed to spend the rest of the sentence on probation, according to court documents.
James Kerry Towe, 40, of Jefferson was given 10 years on probation after pleading guilty in February to an amended charge of criminal attempt to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Towe’s defense attorney Troy Millikan said he felt he was able to get Towe a “just result considering all of the circumstances” but declined to answer further questions on Towe’s involvement.
Chasity Nicole Willamson, 31, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit meth trafficking in February and received 12 years probation.
Bateman’s attorney James Rogers did not return a request for comment.