Last of 8 defendants in $100K Gainesville meth case pleads guilty

The last of eight defendants in a $100,000 meth trafficking case pleaded guilty May 16 in Hall County Superior Court, according to court documents.

Robbie Louise Gabriel, 36, of Gainesville, entered a guilty plea on charges of conspiracy to commit meth trafficking. Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin gave Gabriel a 10-year sentence with the first three years in prison and the remainder on probation.

Gabriel’s defense attorney Jeff Cox said the prosecution allowing Gabriel to plead to a conspiracy charge saved her from a mandatory minimum 25 years in prison.

“She wasn’t the leader of this organization, either,” Cox said. “She was way down the list.”

The Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad said agents searched a Campus Pointe Circle apartment in May 2018 and found more than a kilogram of meth packaged in more than 20 separate bags.

MANS officials estimated the street value of the drugs to be $100,000.

Cox said Gabriel lived at the Campus Pointe Circle residence with her son.

“It was a way to keep a roof over her head, unfortunately,” Cox said of Gabriel’s involvement.