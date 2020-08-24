Lake Lanier's Ryan Locke named game warden of the year

A Department of Natural Resources game warden assigned to cover Lake Lanier was named the 2020 Game Warden of the Year.
Ryan Locke, of Hall County, won the honors, and a game warden assigned to Talbot County was the runner up for the award.
Locke is the boating safety officer on Lake Lanier.
According to a news release, he investigated a poaching case leading to 63 violations identified for seven different poachers.
“These game wardens have emerged as leaders this past year,” DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said in a statement. “They work hard every day to enforce the conservation laws of the state and to ensure public safety and I applaud their contributions.”