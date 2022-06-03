Kidnapping suspect in Flowery Branch case takes stand at preliminary hearing

A Lawrenceville man testified less than a month after his arrest that he was in a romantic relationship with the woman he was accused of kidnapping in Flowery Branch.
“I am not a maniac, and I am not a kidnapper,” David Shorin, 21, said through an interpreter at his June 3 committal hearing in Hall County Magistrate Court. Shorin emigrated from Ukraine roughly six months ago on a visa, his public defender, Chloe Owens said.
Shorin testified the woman asked him to pick her up from a hotel in Sandy Springs, where she was at a party but didn’t feel comfortable.
Shorin said they argued over the course of the drive from Sandy Springs to her home in Flowery Branch. Flowery Branch Police Officer Edgard Gonzales testified that during the drive the woman was texting with an off-duty College Park police officer that she goes to church with, giving him locations and saying she had been taken against her will.
Gonzales stopped Shorin’s Nissan Altima May 16 for an expired vehicle registration near Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.
He said a woman approached his patrol car after getting out of the Altima’s backseat.
She was scared, shaky and appeared to have been crying, Gonzales said. Police said the woman only spoke Russian.
Gonzales said Shorin, the Altima’s driver, was sweating profusely and looked nervous when the officer approached him.
In court Friday, Shorin was animated as he answered questions from Owens and Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler.
Defendants typically do not testify in this stage of a case, as the prosecution only has to prove there was probable cause for the arrest.
Shorin said he was in a romantic relationship with the woman for roughly two months after meeting through Facebook. He said they had been on dozens of dates.
“What kind of activities would you guys do?” Owens asked.
“We had sex. We ate ice cream. We strolled in the park,” Shorin said.
At one point during cross examination Buckler asked for Shorin’s phone’s passcode, which he began to provide before Owens objected. Shorin said he saved messages and video from that night. Judge Brian Heck sustained the objection.
He said he didn’t understand what the woman was doing and was arguing with her trying to find out what happened before he picked her up.
Gonzales testified Shorin kept making sexual advances on the woman and grabbing her while in the car.
At some point, the woman asked Shorin to return to the party to get her sister. Shorin said he told her he was “not a taxi driver.”
Gonzales testified the woman agreed to have sex “as long as David took her back to her sister.” Shorin testified the two decided together to have sex.
Police said she tried to get out of the car at a gas station, but Shorin “continuously locked the doors” and stopped her from getting out.
Shorin said he was going to talk to her dad about her sexual activity, Gonzales said.
The College Park officer informed Gonzales that, in Ukrainian culture, family members might disown her if they discovered there was sex outside of wedlock.
Owens pressed Gonzales on details, other witnesses and corroborating evidence in the case. Gonzales did not have information on the gas stations or other locations where the two stopped.
Addressing the judge, Owens argued against the kidnapping charge because there was no evidence of restraints or threats to the woman.
Judge Heck said a person can voluntarily enter the car and still be kidnapped.
“I would agree with Ms. Owens,” Heck said. “More investigation needs to be done, and I’m positive the state will do that. I think cellphone records will shed a lot of information on this.”
Heck said he believed the prosecution met the burden of proof for probable cause and moved all the charges on to Superior Court.
Owens asked the judge to consider bond, and Buckler argued there was concern Shorin may influence the woman’s testimony.
“This defendant’s made it clear that he was interested in talking to this victim’s father in an attempt to control her actions,” Buckler said.
Heck, noting Shorin’s lack of criminal history, granted Shorin a $30,000 bond and ordered him to have no contact with the woman, her family and friends.