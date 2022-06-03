Kidnapping suspect in Flowery Branch case takes stand at preliminary hearing

A Lawrenceville man testified less than a month after his arrest that he was in a romantic relationship with the woman he was accused of kidnapping in Flowery Branch.

“I am not a maniac, and I am not a kidnapper,” David Shorin, 21, said through an interpreter at his June 3 committal hearing in Hall County Magistrate Court. Shorin emigrated from Ukraine roughly six months ago on a visa, his public defender, Chloe Owens said.

Shorin testified the woman asked him to pick her up from a hotel in Sandy Springs, where she was at a party but didn’t feel comfortable.

Shorin said they argued over the course of the drive from Sandy Springs to her home in Flowery Branch. Flowery Branch Police Officer Edgard Gonzales testified that during the drive the woman was texting with an off-duty College Park police officer that she goes to church with, giving him locations and saying she had been taken against her will.

Gonzales stopped Shorin’s Nissan Altima May 16 for an expired vehicle registration near Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.

He said a woman approached his patrol car after getting out of the Altima’s backseat.

She was scared, shaky and appeared to have been crying, Gonzales said. Police said the woman only spoke Russian.

Gonzales said Shorin, the Altima’s driver, was sweating profusely and looked nervous when the officer approached him.

In court Friday, Shorin was animated as he answered questions from Owens and Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler.

Defendants typically do not testify in this stage of a case, as the prosecution only has to prove there was probable cause for the arrest.

Shorin said he was in a romantic relationship with the woman for roughly two months after meeting through Facebook. He said they had been on dozens of dates.

“What kind of activities would you guys do?” Owens asked.

“We had sex. We ate ice cream. We strolled in the park,” Shorin said.