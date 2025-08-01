By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
K9 with Sheriff’s Office retires after suffering injury weeks before retirement
K9 RETIRE 1.jpg
Hall County Deputy Eddie Murray and wife Kimberly and Timo, a Hall County Sheriff's Office K-9, attend a brief retirement ceremony Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, for the K-9 at the Sheriff's Office. Timo was at the age of retirement when he suffered a spinal infection which left him paralyzed, but is under treatment and improving. - photo by Scott Rogers
K9 Timo, a narcotics detection K9 with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office retired Friday, August 1.