K9 with Sheriff’s Office retires after suffering injury weeks before retirement Hall County Deputy Eddie Murray and wife Kimberly and Timo, a Hall County Sheriff's Office K-9, attend a brief retirement ceremony Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, for the K-9 at the Sheriff's Office. Timo was at the age of retirement when he suffered a spinal infection which left him paralyzed, but is under treatment and improving. - photo by Scott Rogers K9 Timo, a narcotics detection K9 with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office retired Friday, August 1.