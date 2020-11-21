Investigator testifies man, woman struggled for gun in attempted murder case

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator said a handgun’s magazine dropped while a Flowery Branch man and woman were struggling for the gun in an alleged attempted murder case.
In a Magistrate Court hearing Friday, Nov. 20, investigator Richard Sinyard said Christopher Rose, 52, allegedly entered a woman’s bedroom Oct. 25 on Mountain Laurel Walk and threatened to kill her and himself. Authorities said he pointed a handgun at her after coming into her bedroom.
Sinyard said Rose attempted to open some duct tape, and the woman fought for the gun by wrapping her hands around the weapon.
The magazine dropped and was kicked under the bed, Sinyard said.
The investigator testified that the gun went off, but no one was hit.
The Sheriff’s Office said Rose punched the woman repeatedly before she was able to get away to a neighbor’s home.
Sinyard said the woman was unsure how Rose allegedly entered the home, and the investigator did not know how long the incident went on. He said this is still an ongoing investigation with more to learn.
A pair of witnesses reportedly saw Rose in the area, the investigator said.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Michael Weaver pressed on the visibility around the time of the incident.
The investigator testified it was dark, and weather conditions would have added to the low visibility.
Flowery Branch Police and Hall County deputies were able to find Rose’s vehicle and stop him at Falcon Parkway and Martin Road, where he was arrested, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth previously told The Times.
Rose also faces charges of kidnapping with bodily injury, false imprisonment, aggravated stalking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Magistrate Court Judge Elizabeth Reisman sent the case on to Superior Court as charged.
Outside of the courtroom, Weaver said his client denied the allegations.