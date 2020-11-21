Investigator testifies man, woman struggled for gun in attempted murder case

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator said a handgun’s magazine dropped while a Flowery Branch man and woman were struggling for the gun in an alleged attempted murder case.



In a Magistrate Court hearing Friday, Nov. 20, investigator Richard Sinyard said Christopher Rose, 52, allegedly entered a woman’s bedroom Oct. 25 on Mountain Laurel Walk and threatened to kill her and himself. Authorities said he pointed a handgun at her after coming into her bedroom.

Sinyard said Rose attempted to open some duct tape, and the woman fought for the gun by wrapping her hands around the weapon.

The magazine dropped and was kicked under the bed, Sinyard said.