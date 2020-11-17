Investigator testifies man may have used metal pole in fight at center of death investigation

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator said a Winder man allegedly used a metal pole in a fight at the center of an ongoing death investigation.



Investigator Mark Mason testified Monday, Nov. 16, in Magistrate Court about the 3 a.m. Oct. 28 call that ended with authorities trying to revive John Aaron McMurray, 24, who was unresponsive at his Gainesville home on Old Athens Road.

Mason said McMurray had injuries to his head and stomach, and witnesses told authorities about John Marlin King Jr., 30, of Winder, seen standing with a metal pole.

Mason said the metal pole may have been from a broom or mop handle.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said McMurray was in a fight Oct. 28 with King and Zachery Duane Russell, 28, of Flowery Branch at McMurray’s home.

Authorities tried to revive McMurray, but the man died at the scene, authorities said.