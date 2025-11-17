Investigator testifies in September rape case; suspect captured near southern border Jayler Tovar enters Hall County Magistrate Court Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, for a committal hearing on a charge of rape. Tovar was captured Oct. 10 in Texas, as investigators believe he was heading for the southern border, according to authorities and extradited from Texas to Hall County. - photo by Scott Rogers After being picked up from work Sept. 20, a 27-year-old woman told Jayler Alexander Tovar, 31, that she wanted to end the relationship.