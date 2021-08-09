Investigator: Gainesville shooting victim looked up to man accused in his murder

A 32-year-old man accused of killing a Gainesville man in July told Hall County Sheriff’s detectives that for weeks the 21-year-old had been asking him to kill him.



But Hall County Sheriff’s Investigator Joe Groover told the court during a preliminary hearing for Daniel Guerrero’s charge of murder that there was no evidence of Qualyn Tanner feeling troubled or suicidal.

“There was nothing negative,” Groover said. “He (Tanner) was nice and looked up to him (Guerrero) and his brother.”