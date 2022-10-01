Investigator details armed robbery involving Gainesville teenage brothers





“Emmanuel’s brother, Ismael, fires three rounds at the taxi cab driver, and the taxi (driver) gets away,” Grindle said.

Across the street in the strip mall, someone hears the gunshots and starts videotaping the incident, where the Mendozas and the friend come out of the friend’s house and start running.

Law enforcement caught all three of them near the scene.

Ismael had an AR-15 in his backpack, and Emmanuel had a pistol in his jacket pocket, Grindle said.

The friend told Grindle he had no involvement in the Floyd Road case.

Emmanuel’s version of events was similar to the friend’s story except that they did not have the guns with them at Gainesville High School, saying that they found them in an abandoned house on the way to the friend’s house.

Emmanuel shut down talking with Grindle when the investigator mentions the Floyd Road robbery, the investigator testified.

Ismael told Grindle they did have the firearms at GHS and that they did try to rob the taxi cab driver near the school.

Grindle asked him about firing the rounds at the taxi cab, which Ismael said was an accident.

“He did not realize that the gun was off safety,” Grindle

Emmanuel Mendoza was being assisted by a Spanish interpreter for more than 10 minutes during the hearing.

Knudsen clarified with the investigator that her client never admitted to being involved in the Floyd Road incident.

“When you were questioning him, were you questioning him with an interpreter?” Knudsen asked.

“No, he speaks perfect English,” Grindle said, a fact that was news to the interpreter assisting Mendoza at the hearing.

The interpreter asked Mendoza if he needed her help, to which he said no.

Ismael told Grindle he and his brother were part of the Floyd Road armed robbery, but their friend was not.

Ismael told authorities the suspects, who he would not identify, split roughly $1,500 taken from the cab driver.

The cab driver told Grindle he could not identify any of the suspects.

Beyond the statements from Ismael and the Mendozas’ friend, Grindle said the evidence showed the Mendozas live roughly a half mile from Floyd Road.

Neither side offered any argument following Grindle’s testimony, and Reisman moved the case as charged on to Superior Court.

The Times reached out to Knudsen for comment following the hearing, but that request was not returned.