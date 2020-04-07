Inmate work details rare as prisons adapt to coronavirus

If it were any other month, the Hall County Correctional Institution would send out more than 40 different inmate work details.



Now, there’s only one essential detail: recycling.

“Because there’s one thing that doesn’t stop, and that’s garbage,” Warden Walt Davis said.

Davis said the correctional institution is following the state Department of Corrections guidelines in response to the coronavirus, which means no visitation and no facility tours through April 10.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry from The Times on whether these suspensions would be extended.