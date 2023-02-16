“I’m really struggling with not knowing who did this”: Braselton Police searching for hit-and-run driver

With his car needing repairs, Bryson Moore, 21, walked from his Braselton apartment to his job at the nearby Publix around 5:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
A stone’s throw away, Moore was near the intersection of Spout Springs and Thompson Mill roads when he was hit by a car.
Minutes later, an off-duty Gwinnett County firefighter called Moore’s girlfriend to let her know what had happened.
“The firefighter who stopped actually had to position his vehicle around Bryson so that no other cars would hit him or run him over,” Moore’s aunt Chrissy Burley told The Times.
Another firefighter also on his way to the same training facility stopped to assist, directing traffic and calling 911.
Moore was semi-conscious when they found him, Burley said. Though there were pieces of a headlight at the scene, Moore did not know what happened.
Moore spent more than a day at the hospital. Though he had no broken bones, doctors monitored some bleeding on his brain, Burley said.
Moore, who is attending online classes for a business degree, is still stiff and sore, but doctors are predicting a full recovery, Burley said.
“The crosswalk where he was to where he was found in the middle of the road is a good bit of distance that he had to have been thrown,” Burley said. “It’s just miraculous that he walked away as unscathed as he did.”
The two Gwinnett County firefighters who stopped to help were identified as Capt. Chris Bilik and Firemedic Senior Kevin Chandler.
“We just can’t imagine how different this could have gone had these men not stopped,” Burley said. “… There just aren’t words to express the gratitude that my family feels for these men.”
Burley said the family has been handing out fliers and reaching out to businesses to see if anyone has footage of the car driving away. Pieces collected at the scene had a Ford emblem.
“I’m really struggling with not knowing who did this,” Burley said.
Braselton Police Maj. Michael Steffman said officers investigated in the morning and afternoon of Feb. 10. Steffman said the cameras were either “inoperable or they weren’t facing in the direction of the road.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Braselton Police at police@braselton.net or call the tip line at 404-308-7974.