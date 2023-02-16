“I’m really struggling with not knowing who did this”: Braselton Police searching for hit-and-run driver

With his car needing repairs, Bryson Moore, 21, walked from his Braselton apartment to his job at the nearby Publix around 5:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

A stone’s throw away, Moore was near the intersection of Spout Springs and Thompson Mill roads when he was hit by a car.

Minutes later, an off-duty Gwinnett County firefighter called Moore’s girlfriend to let her know what had happened.

“The firefighter who stopped actually had to position his vehicle around Bryson so that no other cars would hit him or run him over,” Moore’s aunt Chrissy Burley told The Times.

Another firefighter also on his way to the same training facility stopped to assist, directing traffic and calling 911.