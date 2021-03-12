How solicitor, Newtown Florist Club are working to prevent people’s pasts from harming their futures

Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard wants to double the number of expungements and records restrictions she has approved in her tenure, a tool that blocks potential employers and financial institutions from seeing certain parts of a person’s criminal history.

“I’ve done 700 so far,” she said. “I’d love to do 700 more.”

Woodard and the Gainesville’s civil rights group Newtown Florist Club are partnering for a series of events to help certain people with non-violent misdemeanors on their record.