How the Sheriff's Office is helping some kids get bikes for Christmas

Now in his second year in charge of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Bicycle Program, Lt. Greg Cochran said the event brings out a joy that’s hard to compare.



“I’ve seen nothing but just pure appreciation,” Cochran said. “It’s a great feeling to see it come together, whether it’s seeing the look on the family’s faces coming to get the bike that they’re going to surprise their kid with or whether it’s just seeing the child … if they get to come. It’s kind of what makes it worth everything to me.”