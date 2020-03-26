How resource officers are still helping kids away from school

If the kids cannot go to school, then the school will come to them.



During the coronavirus response, Hall County school resource officers have worked to bring meals to those in need and also drop off assignments for those who might not be able to access their schoolwork.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday, March 26, to close all K-12 public schools through April 24.

“Now the kids are figuring out, ‘Hey, I kind of need a laptop or a chromebook to do my homework,’ so there’s a few of those being delivered,” Sgt. Jeff Fleming said.

Fleming, who is assigned to North Hall High School and its feeder schools, has seen kids from kindergarten to graduation in some cases.

“We miss ‘em, and of course we’re trying to keep this social distancing,” he said.

Deputy Zack Marley’s morning normally will start at an elementary school such as Oakwood Elementary, where the buses are loaded up for delivering meals alongside the ADVANCE unit deputies.