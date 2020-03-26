How resource officers are still helping kids away from school

If the kids cannot go to school, then the school will come to them.
During the coronavirus response, Hall County school resource officers have worked to bring meals to those in need and also drop off assignments for those who might not be able to access their schoolwork.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday, March 26, to close all K-12 public schools through April 24.
“Now the kids are figuring out, ‘Hey, I kind of need a laptop or a chromebook to do my homework,’ so there’s a few of those being delivered,” Sgt. Jeff Fleming said.
Fleming, who is assigned to North Hall High School and its feeder schools, has seen kids from kindergarten to graduation in some cases.
“We miss ‘em, and of course we’re trying to keep this social distancing,” he said.
Deputy Zack Marley’s morning normally will start at an elementary school such as Oakwood Elementary, where the buses are loaded up for delivering meals alongside the ADVANCE unit deputies.
After the meals, Marley will go out to deliver assignments to those who might not have internet access or cannot complete their work on the computer.
Some officers have even dropped off musical instruments so the students can continue practicing.
“They for sure miss going to school, surprisingly. They miss interacting with their friends. They are definitely very grateful for us coming out there and delivering them meals,” said Marley, who is also assigned to West Hall High School.
Marley said he feels compassion for the seniors, who have had their athletic seasons cut short and have events like prom left up in the air.
“The elementary school kids, they don’t know what’s going on. All they know is they’re staying at home … Mom and dad keep telling them to wash their hands. They’re like, ‘I’ve already washed my hands,’” Marley said.
Even though the officers may be delivering homework, the kids are still excited to see them.
“I know I’ve got to be (socially) distant with them, and that’s the hard part. I’ve been at North Hall for 14 years, and the kids know me and know that I actually care like most (school resource officers) do. I would say all of our (school resource officers) care a lot,” Fleming said.