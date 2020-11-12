How Hall, Gainesville law enforcement have investigated improper use-of-force allegations

An inmate throws a towel in a jailer’s face. The jailer then punches him.



An officer questions someone, then detains him with little information.

Handcuffs are fitted snugly, and someone complains of injury.

These are all cases in which law enforcement used some level of force, and an agency had to determine whether that was the right use of force.

As has been seen in several recent national cases involving Black Americans, sometimes that force seems unnecessary. That’s when a use-of-force review board can step in.