House fire in Gainesville displaces 6 people

Six people were displaced after a house fire on Brown Street in Gainesville on Friday, Nov. 19, according to authorities.
Gainesville and Hall County firefighters arrived about 10 a.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Brown Street, where crews found a 900-square-foot home with heavy smoke and fire on all sides. The fire crews quickly extinguished the flames.
“Although the fire was contained to the original structure, the heat ignited a car in the drive and two adjacent houses sustained cosmetic damage to the exterior,” Capt. Bobby Ogletree wrote in an email.
One person was assessed for possible smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to the hospital, Ogletree said.
The American Red Cross was notified to assist the six people displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.