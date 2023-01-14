Home, pool house destroyed in Clermont fire

A Clermont home and pool house burned early Saturday, Jan. 14.
“No one was found inside either structure when crews were able to make a primary search,” according to a Hall County Fire Rescue press release.
Firefighters arrived about 1:40 a.m. in the 130 block of Railroad Street to find the pool house engulfed in flames.
“Due to proximity and wind speed, the flames started to reach the residence,” officials said.
Fire had spread to the house by about 2 a.m.
The cause is unknown and is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.