Student hospitalized after another slams his head onto concrete floor, authorities say

A Johnson High School student was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital and another has been accused of slamming him into the classroom’s concrete floor and continuing to punch him, according to authorities.

Joshua Lionel Jackson, 17, of Flowery Branch, was charged with felony aggravated battery Monday, April 25, from an attack on a 15-year-old fellow student Friday, April 22, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

Williams confirmed that Jackson was being charged as an adult.