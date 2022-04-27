Student hospitalized after another slams his head onto concrete floor, authorities say

A Johnson High School student was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital and another has been accused of slamming him into the classroom’s concrete floor and continuing to punch him, according to authorities.
Joshua Lionel Jackson, 17, of Flowery Branch, was charged with felony aggravated battery Monday, April 25, from an attack on a 15-year-old fellow student Friday, April 22, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.
Williams confirmed that Jackson was being charged as an adult.
Williams said the incident happened at school during a class transition around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators believe Jackson picked up the 15-year-old student from behind and slammed him into the classroom’s concrete floor. After the student’s head hit the floor, he was unconscious and had a seizure, Williams said.
Williams said Jackson “continued the assault by punching the unconscious teen.”
The student was hospitalized for his injuries, but Williams was unsure of the teen’s status as of Wednesday, April 27.
Williams said Jackson was also charged with misdemeanor simple battery for slapping the same teenager about 30 minutes before the classroom assault.
Williams did not have information on what provoked the assault, which investigators are still looking into.
“It looks like he just assaulted the other student,” Williams said. “I’m not sure if there was previous stuff going on with them.”
The Times left a message with Johnson High Principal Jonathan Edwards seeking comment.
Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said school officials were not made aware of the incident until Saturday, April 23.
Jackson remains at the Hall County Jail without bond for the aggravated battery charge.