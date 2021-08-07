‘He could finally rest easy’: Dixon family discusses life of slain deputy and the two years without him

These morning chats, just a few minutes before or after 6 a.m. every weekday since Fred returned to work, are just to fill Blane in on what’s happened since July 7, 2019.

His father wants Blane to know how his two sons, Caden, 11, and Colt, 2, are doing and how much he is missed.

Blane’s older brother, Zack, also honors his sibling. He remembers the birthday message he received from Blane before he was killed. Now, to mark the day, Zack raises “thin blue line” law enforcement flags over Memorial Park from sunrise July 7 until sunset July 8.

“That’s kind of how I spend the morning of my birthday and that’s how I spend the evening of the next day, and it’s really all about Blane,” Zack said. “We always go out for everybody’s birthday, but it’s different now. There’s always someone missing.”

Blane’s father has a Sheriff’s Office badge tattooed on his arm below his son’s name along with the phrase “Chase Your Dreams,” a reference to a conversation he had six months before Blane left his job with a local manufacturer to pursue a career with the Sheriff’s Office.

“That was the only thing that would come to my mind,” Fred said. “You’re young. Now’s the time to do it. Don’t get stuck in a rut. Chase your dreams while you can.”

Most of the Dixon family has followed its patriarch and gotten a tattoo honoring Blane, including a sprawling sleeve tattoo on Zack that winds around to his chest.

“Blane, more than he’ll ever know, he was a bigger part of this family than I think any of us knew while he was here,” Zack said.

The Dixons sat down with The Times a few weeks after the sentencing of three of the four men charged with felony murder in Blane’s death.

Hector Garcia-Solis and Eric Velazquez were found guilty of malice murder, while London Clements was convicted of felony murder. All three were given life sentences, though only Clements and Velazquez were granted the chance for parole.