Hall sheriff’s office, Gainesville police earn highway safety honors

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police took first- and second-place honors, respectively, at the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s Governor’s Challenge Awards Friday, Nov. 6 in Macon.



The sheriff’s office ranked first for departments with 201-500 officers, and Gainesville Police took second behind the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety for departments with 101-200 officers.

Georgia law enforcement agencies submit applications annually detailing their traffic safety efforts to the highway safety office.

"These awards give us the opportunity to recognize Georgia's law enforcement officers and let them know they are making a difference every day when it comes to saving lives on our roads," Governor's Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said in a news release. "We were honored to return this year to once again put the spotlight on the police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers who help keep our roads safe."

Gainesville Police also took home the special category award for “occupant protection.”