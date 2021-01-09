Hall school board member Mark Pettitt's case resolved 2 years after arrest

Hall County school board member Mark Pettitt closed out his case concerning reckless driving more than two years after the initial arrest, according to court documents.



Pettitt, 28, entered a guilty plea on reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. The original charge was driving under the influence-less safe but was reduced last year.

The plea paperwork was filed with the court Dec. 18, though it was not scanned into the Comprehensive Justice Information System until Thursday, Jan. 7, according to the Hall County Clerk of Courts’ office.