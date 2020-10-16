Hall judge extends emergency judicial order for COVID-19

Hall County Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin extended the judicial emergency order caused by the COVID-19 outbreak Friday, Oct. 16, and designated the Gainesville Municipal Court as an alternate facility for court business.



Gosselin said the COVID-19 disease “continues to pose great risk to public health” and cited Gov. Brian Kemp’s renewal of the public health state of emergency two weeks ago. Gosselin’s order covers the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, which includes Hall and Dawson counties.

“Despite the implementation of and adherence to safe operating guidelines in this circuit, a number of courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” according to Gosselin’s order.

The order said each county will only have one trial until the end of 2020, and the COVID-19 jury committee will reconvene to make adjustments before the second phase of jury trials begins in January.

The judicial emergency order will expire at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15.