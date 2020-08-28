Hall jailer behind bars after investigation into 'sexual contact' with female inmate

A former Hall County jailer is behind bars after an investigation into alleged sexual contact with a female inmate, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
David Rivera, 21, was charged with violation of oath of office and improper sexual contact by an employee or agent, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He was arrested Friday, Aug. 28. The release did not further explain the sexual misconduct.
“Actions of this type cannot and will not be tolerated nor will I hesitate to request a criminal investigation by the GBI into such matters,” Sheriff Gerald Couch wrote in a statement. “Most of our employees do a tremendous job under often difficult conditions. In this case the tenacity of the Jail supervisory staff helped resolve this matter very quickly."
Rivera resigned Aug. 19 in lieu of termination, according to the news release. He is being held at the Hall County jail without bond, jail records show. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident.
No further information was provided.