Hall firefighters extinguish house fire south of Gainesville

Hall County firefighters extinguished a house fire Tuesday that started in an attic of a single-story home south of Gainesville.
No one was injured in the blaze, which occurred in the 4600 block of Weatherford Road.
“Arriving units found fire coming from the roof in a single-story home,” according to Christie Grice, public information officer for Hall County Fire Services. “The arriving crews made an aggressive interior attack and the attic fire was rapidly extinguished and crews are still operating on the scene.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Grice wrote in a press release.