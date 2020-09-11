Hall court looking to resume grand jury sessions in early November

The Hall County courthouse is aiming to resume grand jury proceedings in early November, and court officials are strategizing on a way for potential grand jurors who are medically fragile or health-concerned to be excused.



“(The judges) are going to be sensitive to those with medical concerns being called in,” court administrator Jason Stephenson said Friday, Sept. 11.

Stephenson said the court officials were still trying to determine a way they could allow potential grand jurors to communicate any health concerns without having to report in person.

“Every summons will include a letter from the chief judge detailing all the safety measures that we’ve spent the last four months designing and implementing so that they can have some confidence before coming in, knowing what measures we’ve taken,” Stephenson said.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued his sixth order Thursday, Sept. 10, extending the emergency judicial order.

According to Melton’s order, grand juries and jury trials had been prohibited since the start of the judicial emergency in March because of the large number of people needed.