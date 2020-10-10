Hall County SWAT arrests woman after 7-hour standoff in Maysville

After seven hours barricaded in her home, Hall County SWAT officers arrested a Maysville-area woman who allegedly fired a gun at construction workers and pointed a gun at a Jackson County deputy.

Jackson County 911 took a report around 11:59 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, from construction workers who were “fired upon while working” in the area of Pinetree Circle in Maysville, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said. He said the woman lived in the area.

A Jackson County deputy arrived on the scene and saw a woman in a driveway with a gun, Mangum said.

The woman allegedly pointed the gun toward the deputy and then retreated back into her home, Mangum said.

After multiple attempts to get her out of the residence, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived on the scene and tried to talk with her, police said.

The SWAT team entered the home at 7:09 p.m. Friday, and she was arrested 30 minutes later, Mangum said.

The woman has not been identified by law enforcement nor have they said what charges she may face.

The Times has reached out to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Mangum to get more information.