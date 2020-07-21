Hall County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of jail Lt. Brian McNair

A Hall County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant with 20 years of service died Monday, July 20, after a serious illness.



Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Lt. Brian McNair, 53, had been transported Sunday, July 19, from his Habersham County home to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The Sheriff’s Office did not have information on McNair’s cause of death but said he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

McNair had not been at work since July 9. He served in the jail division.

“Our hearts are broken, that’s for sure. He’s going to be missed. He’s just one of those guys that whenever you saw coming, you smiled,” retired Capt. Brad Rounds said. “He always had you laughing about something. That’s just the way he was. If you were in a bad mood and you spent 10 minutes around him, he’d have you laughing about something.”