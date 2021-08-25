Hall County school resource officer, 42, dies of COVID-19

A 42-year-old Hall County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer died Wednesday, Aug. 25, of COVID-19, according to the department.

Chris Bachelor, 42, of Maysville, died at 5:31 a.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

“He had been battling COVID for most of the month after first experiencing symptoms in early August,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “Deputies have lowered flags to half-staff at all Sheriff’s Office facilities in honor of Deputy Bachelor, who had served with the Sheriff’s Office for a total of 14 years.”

It’s unclear whether Bachelor was vaccinated, and The Times has asked the Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

Bachelor started in the jail in April 2007 two years before he graduated from the police academy. After becoming a deputy, he moved to the warrants unit in 2011 until his assignment as a school resource officer in January 2015.

“Chris will surely be missed not only by the SRO unit but by numerous students, staff and faculty at (his schools),” North Hall High School school resource officer Sgt. Jeff Fleming said in a statement. “Chris was a quiet person, but watch out, all of a sudden he would make a comment out of nowhere and have you laughing.”

Bachelor’s primary assignment was C.W. Davis Middle School, though he also served at Flowery Branch and Friendship elementary schools.

“Officer Bachelor was a proud member of our Davis Falcon Family,” C.W. Davis Principal Mike McQueen said in a statement. “He was a friend, colleague and a brother to us all. There are no words to express the heartbreak and sadness we feel at this time. Chris loved Davis Middle School and our community, and always served both with a smile. I know I speak for all of us at DMS when I say he will be missed beyond measure. His legacy and impact will live on, but it will not truly be measured until eternity.”

Bachelor is survived by his wife and 11-year-old daughter. Memorial arrangements were not finalized Wednesday.

“Chris was loved and respected by all that knew him,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement. “He touched many lives in a positive manner, and we will miss him greatly.”



