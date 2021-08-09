Hall school bus driver charged with molesting a child at his home





Marvin Nathaniel Hogan Jr., 38, was charged Friday, Aug. 6, for incidents that allegedly occurred from 2017 to 2019.

Hogan faces charges of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hall County School spokesman Stan Lewis said the school district hired Hogan Jan. 24, 2020 but became aware of the allegations Feb. 16, 2021 when a school counselor reported it to a Flowery Branch High School school resource officer, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Family and Children Services were notified immediately, and Hogan was placed on paid administrative leave that day, Lewis said. Hogan’s wife, Amber Hogan, has also been charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the case.

She was released Saturday, Aug. 7, from the Hall County Jail on a $3,900 bond, while Marvin Hogan is being held without bond at the jail.

Booth said investigators believe this happened at Burton’s home and knew the girl prior to the allegations “which started when the (girl) was a young teenager.”

Booth said Amber Hogan was allegedly “aware of the alcohol and marijuana but made no effort to stop it, telling the victim to ‘be careful’” in using the drugs.

Two weeks ago, Hogan was moved to unpaid leave at the school district, Lewis said.

The Hall County Public Defender’s Office confirmed that Hogan was represented, though the name of a specific attorney was not provided as of press time Monday, Aug. 9.

This story will be updated.



