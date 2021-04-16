Hall County inmate accused of stabbing jail officer with a pen

The arrest order concerns an ongoing State Court case with charges including criminal trespass and misdemeanor obstruction, according to the Hall County Courts docket website.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Smith was allegedly uncooperative during a routine pill call, which is when inmates receive medications, between 4-5 p.m. Friday, April 9, in the inmate pod.

After Smith allegedly refused to return to her cell, officers attempted to escort the Braselton woman back to her cell, Booth said.

Smith then allegedly “grabbed a pen off the nurses’ cart and stabbed at one officer several times,” Booth said.

Officers secured the inmate and returned her to her cell, Booth said.

The officer had injuries around her eyes and to one of her hands but refused medical treatment, Booth said.

The case is still under investigation.