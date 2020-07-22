Hall County inmate accused of charging, striking jail deputy

A Gainesville man in the Hall County Jail was accused of hitting a deputy multiple times while the officer was conducting security checks, according to authorities.







Elijah Oyat Wash, 20, was charged with aggravated battery, obstruction of an officer and battery.





Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Wash allegedly charged at a deputy conducting security checks in an inmate housing unit.





“Wash struck the deputy multiple times on and about his face with a closed fist. The deputy fell to the ground during the incident and suffered a hairline fracture to his wrist,” Booth wrote in an email.





The deputy also suffered redness and swelling on his face and nose.





Booth said Wash was originally arrested by Gainesville Police on a probation warrant.





The deputy is on light duty.





Defense attorney Alex McQueen did not respond to a request for comment.