Gwinnett’s new helicopter finds missing Hall man

Gwinnett County Police’s new helicopter has already been put to good use helping find a Hall County man, taking less than an hour to find the man in the woods.



Gwinnett’s aviation unit was contacted around 12:30 p.m. April 17 regarding a 40-year-old man who had been missing for five hours.

Police said the man had recently moved from Florida.

“He was not currently taking his prescription medicine, and his family was worried for his safety due to his diminished mental capacity,” Gwinnett County Police wrote in a news release.

It took the officers 54 minutes from the time they left Briscoe Field to find the man one mile from his home in the woods.

“He was reunited with his family by Hall County deputies in good health. The male told deputies that he walked out of the woods because he could hear his name being called from the helicopter’s PA system,” Gwinnett County Police wrote in a news release.

Police said it was one of the “first noteworthy finds” using the helicopter.

Two pilots and one pilot-in training operate the aviation unit for Gwinnett and surrounding counties in finding missing people and suspects. These pilots are also sworn officers.

Cpl. Collin Flynn said the helicopter was delivered on Aug. 19, but there were other installations needed before the helicopter became ready for use. Flynn did not have the date for the helicopter’s first day ready for use.

Beyond the PA system used to find the missing man, the helicopter is equipped with forward-looking infrared cameras to show heat signatures.