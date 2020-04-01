By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gunshot fired into North Hall home; no one injured
PoliceLights
Nick Watson
The Times
Updated: April 1, 2020, 2:38 p.m.

A North Hall homeowner heard glass breaking before finding a bullet in his house Tuesday night on Nopone Road, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, in the 4000 block of Nopone Road.

“They met with the homeowner who had heard the sound of gunshots and breaking window glass. He then found a bullet in the house and called 911,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.

No one was injured.

Deputies found shell casings near the road across the street from the home. Deputies spoke with neighbors, but found no evidence of a motive or suspect.

Booth did not say how many shots were fired.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 770-536-5206.

Friends to Follow social media