Green named new Hall-Dawson CASA Development Specialist

Hall-Dawson CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has named Joy Green as its new Development Specialist, according to a CASA press release.



“[Green] will collaborate with the CASA Board of Directors and community partners with a strategic focus on resource development,” the release said.

According to the release, Green has experience in fundraising, special events management and community engagement and is an accomplished development professional in the community. Most recently, she served with the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation for over 10 years, prior to that she served at SISU Integrated Early Learning in Gainesville and March of Dimes.

“Joy is one more asset in the community representing the needs of abused and neglected children here in Hall and Dawson counties,” Executive Director Janet Walden said in the release. “You will see Joy forging new partnerships and leading events as we seek to expand community engagement, both through financial support and volunteer recruitment.”

In the release, Green said that she is excited to take on her new role, and is looking forward to making a difference in the lives of local kids.

“The mission of this organization is so compelling,” she said. “The staff and volunteers, in particular, are truly giving children a voice and a chance for a better life — children who have been abused or neglected. I look forward to the opportunity to share this story with our generous community as we work together to protect the best interests of these children who need us most.”

Green and her husband Mark have lived in Gainesville for almost 22 years. Green is a graduate of Auburn University and her husband is the Minister of Music at First Baptist Church.

