'The greatest thing ever' - Sheriff's Office gives away 112 bicycles for Christmas

Lt. Greg Cochran, famed for his 555-pound tire-flipping feats, had a much easier day ahead of him Friday, Dec. 18, with dozens of two-wheelers and a helping hand from Santa Claus.



Cochran and several Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped distribute 112 bicycles to children as part of its annual Christmas bicycle program.

“I remember when I got my first bicycle and that was just the greatest thing ever, being able to get out and ride and see the neighborhood,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “… It’s a big deal to get a bicycle, and so I’m so glad that we’re able to provide that each and every year for these kids who otherwise may not get anything.”