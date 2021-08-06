Gillsville suspect sought after Thursday night Gainesville shooting





Authorities are searching for a Gillsville man accused of shooting a man in his hip Thursday, Aug. 5.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained warrants for Emilio Daniel Moran, 23, for two counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to the shooting about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2,000 block of Microwave Tower Road off Athens Highway.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe Moran was dropped off at the residence to gather belongings from a previous relationship and began arguing with people outside of the home. Booth noted that several adults and children were present when Moran allegedly fired his handgun then ran from the home.

A man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but no one else was injured.

Moran is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos below and beside each eye.

Booth said Moran is considered “armed and dangerous,” and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the investigator at 770-533-7813.

Booth said additional charges for Moran are expected.



