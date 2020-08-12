Gillsville man charged with raping girl

A Gillsville man is accused of raping a girl several years ago, an allegation a family member reported to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office last month, according to authorities.



Jacob Matthias Young III, 42, was arrested Friday, Aug. 7, and charged with rape.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe the girl was raped between Oct. 1, 2015, and Nov. 29, 2016, at a Gainesville residence.

Defense attorney David Hoffer declined to comment.

Booth said the girl recently disclosed the alleged sexual assault to a family member, who in turn reported it to the Sheriff’s Office July 9.

Young was booked in to the Hall County Jail Friday, where he remains without a bond.

Booth said investigators anticipate there will be more charges in the case. He did not disclose the girl’s age or further details on the investigation.