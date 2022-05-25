GBI, SWAT raid home in Oakwood

A Special Weapons and Tactics team raided a house in Oakwood at the 4000 block of Blue Iris Way on Monday around 4 p.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on scene, but agent Thad Jobe declined to provide any information.
Neighbor Dawn Mixon believes the raid was part of a drug investigation, saying she was not surprised.
“I smell weed from that house all the time,” she said. “Tons of traffic — tons.”
A helicopter circled overhead, she said, and the SWAT team used a battering ram to bust open the door. She said a man and a woman live at the house and have two bulldogs, which were taken by animal control, she said.
It is not clear whether anyone had been apprehended.
The Times has reached out to the GBI for more information.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the department had no calls in that area but said animal control was in the area.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Cochran also did not have information to share Wednesday.