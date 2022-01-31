By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GBI investigates inmate death in Hall County Jail
Hall County Jail 2020
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate in the Hall County Jail on Saturday, Jan. 29. - photo by Scott Rogers

An inmate from Florida died in the Hall County Jail Saturday, Jan. 29, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining the death of Judy Taylor, who was found unresponsive after 8 p.m. Saturday in her cell by jail personnel, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Jail personnel offered her medical assistance then called Hall County Fire Rescue to help. Taylor, 58, was then pronounced dead in the jail.

Taylor's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy. 

