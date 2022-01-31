GBI investigates inmate death in Hall County Jail

An inmate from Florida died in the Hall County Jail Saturday, Jan. 29, according to authorities.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining the death of Judy Taylor, who was found unresponsive after 8 p.m. Saturday in her cell by jail personnel, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Jail personnel offered her medical assistance then called Hall County Fire Rescue to help. Taylor, 58, was then pronounced dead in the jail.
Taylor's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.