Gainesville woman sentenced in gruesome murders of her children

Sheriff’s Office investigator Jerry Phillips took the stand midday Friday. A 911 call was played first, then Phillips offered a warning before describing the gruesome crime scene.

“Some of the photographs that are used in this presentation are very graphic, horrific,” the investigator said. “As we get closer to those I will let your honor and everyone else in the courtroom know so that you can look away or step out or whatever you’d like to do.”

The prosecution asked Phillips questions pertaining to the more graphic photographs before they were shown so that they could be exhibited quickly.

“All over the house, really the walls and just about every room of the house we had some form or amount of blood transfer on furniture, walls and mostly everything else,” the investigator said.

Phillips said there were a “couple of notes on the dresser that indicated that she was going to end her life as well as (those of) her children.”

The prosecution asked Phillips about photographs showing the two children, both in pajamas and wearing facemasks, lying side by side in a bed.

“Based on the evidence received, these masks were placed on these children by Ms. Jaramillo after she had cut each of their throats, is that accurate?” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh asked.

“Yes, that was also her testimony,” Phillips said.

Jaramillo-Hernandez admitted to killing the children in her interview with law enforcement.