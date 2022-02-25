Gainesville woman accused of stealing $87K from Dawsonville couple's business

A Gainesville woman has been charged with stealing more than $87,000 from a Dawsonville couple while she worked for their business as an office clerk.

Joycelynne Cerqueria Defreitas, 25,was arrested Feb. 18 by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office on 82 counts, including 27 counts of exploiting, threatening or intimidating a disabled or elderly person; 27 counts of identity fraud; and 21 counts of forgery in the third degree.



