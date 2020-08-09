Gainesville teen charged with murder in Friday shooting at Suwanee business

A Gainesville teenager has been charged with murder in the Friday shooting of a Loganville man at a Suwanee business.

Joshua Brandt, 18, was taken into custody after the Gwinnett County Police Department “developed information” about his identity with the help of the Suwanee Police Department, Gwinnett police said in a press release Saturday, Aug. 8.

Police initially reported that the suspect was wearing a white face covering at the time of the shooting.

The victim, James Ross, 38, was found by Gwinnett police after authorities responded to reports of a shooting inside a business in the area of 600 Satellite Blvd., at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, police said.

The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived.

One other person inside the business at the time was taken to the hospital with a minor, non-gunshot injury. No other people inside the business were fired upon, according to police.

Brandt also has been charged with aggravated assault, police said. Jail records show he is being held in the Gwinnett County jail without bond.