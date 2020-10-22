Gainesville teen accused of plot against Bethel AME church to appear in court

The teenager, who has not been publicly identified by law enforcement, was charged Nov. 15 with criminal attempt to commit murder after allegedly planning an attack on Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Mill Street.
“She had written down how she wanted to do it, the best way to do it,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said during a press conference Nov. 19. “She had procured some butcher knives, kitchen knives, to do the attack with and had actually scouted out the location.”
Gainesville school resource officers learned that the White, 16-year-old girl had a notebook with “detailed plans to commit murder” at Bethel AME, police said at the time.
Police report she had been planning the attack for a few weeks and that investigators believed she was acting alone.
Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, the presiding prelate for the AME Sixth Episcopal District, and Bethel AME’s pastor, the Rev. Michelle Rizer-Pool, are expected to speak at the hearing in Hall County Superior Court, according to a news release from the bishop.
Court officials said the hearing will address matters concerning both Juvenile and Superior Court.
The girl was originally taken into custody and transported to a Regional Youth Detention Center. Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh previously filed a motion to have the case moved to Superior Court. Darragh expects sentencing to be today.