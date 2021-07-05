Gainesville man sentenced for shooting at police officer outside hotel

A Gainesville man convicted of shooting at a Gainesville police officer was sentenced June 28 to 25 years behind bars, according to court documents.
Daniel Andrew Smith, 38, was found guilty June 1 on a single count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer. The jurors were allowed to consider lesser offenses of obstruction of a peace officer and reckless conduct instead of aggravated assault.
Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller imposed a sentence of 25 years to serve in confinement.
Gainesville Police were called out around 10:30 p.m. June 25, 2020, to HomeTowne Studios on Jesse Jewell Parkway for a report of a man armed with a gun who was drinking.
“Shortly after police made contact with the man, (Smith) fired a gun at the officer,” according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, who was requested to conduct the investigation, at the time of Smith’s arrest. “The officer returned fire, and the man fled on foot around the hotel building.”
Smith was apprehended roughly five minutes later, according to authorities.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he felt the 25-year sentence “reflected the very serious nature of firing upon a police officer.”
“It was a very dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious injury or death to (the officer) and even to the defendant himself,” Darragh said in a statement. “The judge’s sentence reflected that what Smith did cannot be tolerated in our community.”
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not return a request for comment regarding sentencing.