Gainesville man sentenced for attempting to choke woman to death

The woman tried to play dead, which caused Dawson to loosen his grip. But once Dawson realized the woman was still breathing, Gardner said Dawson choked her again.



“During the second round of choking, the defendant tells (the victim), ‘Your daughter’s going to find you dead, and then I’m going to rape your daughter,’” Gardner said.

After Dawson let up, the woman was able to lock him out of the house and call 911, Gardner said.

When Dawson first appeared before Deal Tuesday, the man had concerns about the proposed plea and told the judge he felt the prosecution was going “too far.”

“I am a veteran, and this is my first offense,” Dawson said. “I am in no way, shape or form a criminal.”

After further consultation with his attorney, Rob McNeill, Dawson returned to Deal’s courtroom Tuesday afternoon for the plea.

McNeill told the judge of his client’s remorse, trying to convey the financial pressure and relationship turmoil that affected his judgment

The defense attorney described the relationship as a “powder keg” ready to explode.