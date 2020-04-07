Gainesville man killed in morning wreck in Dawson County

A Gainesville man died Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle wreck on Ga. Highway 53 in Dawson County.

Troopers responded to the wreck at 9 a.m. April 7 in Dawson County, just east of the roundabout intersection of Ga. 53 and Elliott Family Parkway, according to Cpl. Travis Sanders of the Georgia State Patrol,.

At this point, investigators believe a Dodge Ram truck, driven by James White, 41, of Dawsonville, was traveling east on Ga. 53 and crossed the roadway's centerline, striking a Ford Focus traveling west on Ga. 53, Sanders wrote in an email to the Dawson County News.

The Ford Focus's driver, 33-year-old Tyler Fried of Gainesville, sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

White, who was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was transported to an area hospital with visible injuries, Sanders said. Sanders didn’t have additional information on his condition.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation and charges are pending, according to Sanders. The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the crash scene.

Ga. 53 was blocked for several hours Tuesday while authorities investigated the wreck, but the roadway has since reopened.