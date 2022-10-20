Gainesville man killed in Buckhead carjacking remembered as motivated, hard-working

Christopher Eberhart was often the first man on the job site.



As his family describes it, he would wake up the roosters to get everyone else up for the day.

Police said Eberhart made his way Thursday, Oct. 13, in his GMC Sierra pickup truck from Hall County to Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead, backing into a driveway.

“He was probably either on his phone or on his computer getting the day set up,” Eberhart’s brother Ron Eberhart said. “He was the first one out there, which he usually always is.”

Eberhart was found around 7:40 a.m. Thursday with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.