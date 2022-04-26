Gainesville man killed in alleged street racing incident; second man faces felony murder charge

A Gainesville man was killed after driving away from a pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper and striking another vehicle head-on after suspected street racing, according to authorities.



Rhyan Coley Davis, 37, of Gainesville, succumbed to his injuries after a wreck Saturday, April 23, in northeast Georgia. Another man, Qayyim Yah Yah Ali, 23 of Philadelphia, now faces felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, street racing and other charges.