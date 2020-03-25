Gainesville man killed after car strikes tree in East Hall

A Gainesville man was killed after his car struck a tree Wednesday, March 25, in East Hall, according to authorities.
Roland Juarez, 28, died at the scene of the wreck.
Personnel from Hall County Fire Services and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office came out to a wreck call around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Timber Ridge and Miller Lake roads.
Juarez was driving southbound on Timber Ridge Road on a curve when he drove off the roadway, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.
The car spun and struck a tree, according to the preliminary investigation.
There were no passengers in the car, and Juarez was not wearing a seatbelt, Booth said.
The crash is under investigation.