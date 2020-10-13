Gainesville man charged with murder after fatal shooting near Clermont

A Gainesville man is behind bars after fatally shooting another man Sunday, Oct. 11, at their Clermont home, according to authorities.

Christopher Myers, 44, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault following the death of Tim Walden, 60.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Tuesday that deputies responded around 7:10 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call about a domestic dispute in the 6100 block of Hulsey Road.

Myers and Walden were arguing, and Myers allegedly shot Walden during the argument, Booth said.

Hall County Fire Services transported Walden to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was declared dead.

Myers was arrested at the scene, and he was booked in to the Hall County Jail.

The case is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office made the public aware of the incident in a news release sent Tuesday, Oct. 13. It was not immediately clear why the information was not made available sooner.

The Times has been unable to access Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports since the ransomware attack last week, and the newspaper no longer has access to a police radio.

News agencies in the past have been allowed to own these radios, but recent changes in the law through the Georgia Crime Information Center have prohibited access.